Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MLA Babul Supriyo and party Councillor Sudarshana Mukherjee have turned rivals by organising separate Jagaddhatri Pujas this year with the former holding the puja inside a car. Jagaddhatri Puja started by former Trinamool Congress leader late Subrata Mukherjee has been organised for a long time on Fern Road.

After Subrata Mukherjee's death, a row started when two panels were formed-one headed by Ward No. 68 councillor Sudarshana Mukherjee and the other by MLA Babul Supriyo. The two factions have started mudslinging over claiming the legacy of the late Subrata Mukherjee. Arun Kumar Mandal, Secretary of Babul Supriya-led Puja Committee, said that Jagaddhatri Puja was started at Fern Road three years ago and was led by Subrata Mukherjee.

Also read: Plans for Durga Puja inside Kolkata Medical College invite criticism

But, the situation changed after Subrata Mukherjee's death. The faction led by Sudarshana did not allow the other faction to perform the puja, he said.

Mandal said that due to space constraints, Babul Supriyo-led puja is being organised by keeping the idol in the car on the roadside. Denying the allegation, Councillor Sudarshana Mukherjee-led puja committee member Vijay Roy said that despite not being residents of the area, several people from Kasba came to the area and organised Jagaddhatri puja “by force”.

"After the change of the committee, the local people made Sudarshana the president, not Babul. So far we have not talked to MLA Babul. After discussing among themselves, he will be made president if necessary in the future. There is no reason for conflict here," Roy said.