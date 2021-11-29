Kolkata: Trinamool Congress is gearing up under the leadership of the party supreme and the West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, and the party’s national general secretary, Avbhishek Banerjee to give the party a pan-India look.

At the working committee meeting of the party on Monday, it has been decided that keeping in mind the national goals certain amendments will be brought in the party constitution. In the working committee meeting, Trinamool Congress leadership discussed the pattern in which these amendments will be brought about.

It has been decided the number of members in the working committee will be increased step by step keeping the national goals. The party constitution needs to be amended to bring changes in the number of working committee members.

Initially, the party’s working committee had 21 members. Now, the number will increase as leaders from states outside West Bengal like Manipur, Assam, Tripura, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu, among others, will find a place there.

On Monday, all the 21 members of the working committee from West Bengal were present at the meeting of the committee. Apart from that leaders from other states like Paban Barma and Mukul Sangma, who have recently joined Trinamool Congress were also there.

The meeting began after paying tribute to former West Bengal panchayat minister, Subrata Mukherjee, who passed away recently. Mamata Banerjee addressed the meeting followed by other senior leaders like Sovondeb Chattopadhyay and Subrata Bakshi.

After the meeting, Barma described it as a historical gathering. He said that Mamata Banerjee is the principal face of opposition against BJP now. “She will lead the opposition forces in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It is a fact that all the opposition forces will have to get united against BJP but that united movement will be led by Mamata Banerjee."

Trinamool Congress’s national spokesman, Derek O’Brien confirmed that the number of members of the working committee will be increased and for that purpose, the constitution will have to be amended.

“Mamata Banerjee will decide on who will be the new faces in the working committee. Now, only the leaders from West Bengal are on the working committee we are expanding nationally now and hence the committee needs representations from other states,” he said.

"This year in May, West Bengal showed India the path to counter the BJP. In 2024 too, West Bengal will lead in that endeavour,” he added.

