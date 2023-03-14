New Delhi: The TMC MPs staged a protest against the Central government in front of the Gandhi statue on the premises of Parliament for investing SBI and LIC money in Adani Group here on Tuesday. "Since day one we have been raising the BJP and Adani nexus issue in Parliament as well as outside Parliament demanding a JPC probe into the Adani controversy," said Trinamool MP Shantanu Sen.

Before the resumption of the Parliament session on Tuesday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called a meeting of all opposition parties at his chambers. As many as 16 opposition parties, including Congress, DMK, CPM, JDU, RJD, NCP, SP, SS (Udhav), AAP, CPI, JMM, IUML, MDMK, NC and others attended the meeting to chalk out their strategy against the Central government on the Adani row It may be noted that on Monday the TMC skipped the opposition parties meeting convened by Congress.

While chairing the meeting, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the opposition is united on the issue of JPC and every other important issue that concerns every Indian. Interestingly, several of the opposition MPs issued a notice under Rule 267 for suspension of the business of the House to discuss the Adani issue.

Sources in the TMC said that the party is not in the mood to allow Congress to lead the opposition. In an earlier interview with ETV Bharat, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said that their party is taking the government to task over the BJP nexus with Adani. "They (Congress) is not our boss that we need to follow their suggestions," said Banerjee. The TMC maintained its stand by skipping several such meetings convened by Congress over the Adani issue during the first leg of the Budget session.