Kolkata (West Bengal): After the first two hours of counting the writing on the wall is clear. Trinamool Congress is all set to sweep in all the four municipal corporations--Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, Asansol Municipal Corporation, Chandernagore Municipal Corporation and the Siliguri Municipal Corporation--the elections for which were conducted on February 12.

The trend after the two hours of counting also shows that the Left Front has emerged as the runners up in vote share in the majority of the wards of these four municipal corporations.

After two hours of counting, the trends are available for 57 out of 106 wards of Asansol Municipal Corporations according to which, Trinamool Congress candidates are either far ahead of their opponents or have been declared elected from 50 wards. BJP candidates are ahead or declared elected from four wards, while Left Front candidates are ahead or declared elected from two wards. Congress has been declared elected from one ward.

In the case of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, the trends for all the 41 wards are available after the first two hours of counting. While Trinamool Congress candidates are either way ahead of the opponents or declared elected from 39 wards, Congress candidate is ahead in one ward and an independent candidate is leading in one ward. Neither BJP nor Left Front could open their accounts after the first two hours of counting for Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation.

In the case of Chandernagore Municipal Corporation, the trends for 20 out of 32 wards are available after the first two hours of counting. Trinamool Congress candidates are either way ahead of their opponents or declared elected from 19 wards, the Left Front candidate is leading from one ward. Neither Congress nor BJP Front could not open their accounts after the first two hours of counting for the Chandernagore Municipal Corporation.

For the Siliguri Municipal Corporation, the trends for 36 out of 47 wards are available after the first two hours of counting, Trinamool Congress candidates are either way ahead of their opponents or declared elected from 31 wards, Left Front and BJP candidates are ahead or declared elected from two wards each. Congress candidate is leading in one ward after the first two hours of counting.

The Trinamool Congress’s mayoral candidate for the Siliguri Municipal Corporation, Gautam Deb, has been declared elected by a margin of over 3,000 votes, the CPM mayoral candidate and former Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister in the earlier Left Front government, Ashok Bhattacharya, lost the elections.