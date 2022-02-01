Kolkata: After a gap of five long years, Trinamool Congress will witness organizational elections beginning Wednesday (February 2). The venue of the polls will be the iconic Netaji Indoor Stadium in central Kolkata.

First on the list is electing all-India president of Trinamool Congress. It will be followed by crucial decisions regarding the formation of the new working committee as well as increasing the authority of the party’s national president within the party. Though there are a lot of speculations about the formation of the national working committee, the prominent names expected to be part of the committee are TMC Rajya Sabha member and the former CM of Goa, Luizinho Felioro, Sushmita Deb and Mukul Sangma among others.

“Many surprises are expected in the new national working committee,” said a senior Trinamool Congress leader who did not wish to be named. Trinamool Congress’s secretary-general and the West Bengal commerce and industries minister, Partha Chattopadhyay will be in charge of the overall supervision of the polling process as returning officer. He will be assisted by observers and special observers.

The interesting thing is that Trinamool Congress has opened the door for representatives from other political parties as delegates to witness the organizational elections process. “Barring BJP, we have invited representatives from other opposition parties as delegates,” Partha Chattopadhyay said.

The election process will start at 11 am on Wednesday. The election for the national president and national general secretary will be conducted first and results will be announced on the same day. After that, the process of election of members of the national working committee members will start. The voters will mainly be all elected MPs, MLAs, elected councilors, district presidents, and heads of branch organizations. The election process will be conducted maintaining the COVID-19 protocols. Wearing masks during the election process has been made mandatory. There will be three separate podiums within Netaji Indoor Stadium to cast votes.