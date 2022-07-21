New Delhi: Trinamool Congress General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday announced that the party would abstain from voting in the Vice Presidential elections. Speaking to the media, Banerjee said, "The party will abstain from the upcoming Vice Presidential polls as it was decided in the meeting."

Notably, TMC was absent during the nomination filing process of Margaret Alva, the Opposition candidate in the elections. "TMC will not support NDA's Vice-Presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar.", Banerjee further said. He explained that the decision was taken owing to how the VP candidate was decided without keeping the party in the loop.

"We disagree with the process of announcing the Opposition candidate without keeping TMC in the loop. We were neither consulted nor was anything discussed with us. So we can't support the Opposition nominee," Banerjee said. (With agency inputs)