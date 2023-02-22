Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress MP and Tollywood actor Mimi Chakraborty has hit out at the Emirates Airlines after finding hair in her flight meal. In a late night tweet on Tuesday, Mimi wrote, “Dear Emirates, I believe u hav grown 2 big to care less abut ppl traveling wit u. Finding hair in meal is not a cool thing to do i believe. Maild u nd ur team but u didn’t find it necessary to reply or apologise”.

Mimi said that the hair came out of the croissant when she was chewing it. The actor-turned politician asked the Emirates Airlines to reply to her email over the incident. Replying to her tweet on the issue, the Emirates asked Mimi to write feedback to the Customer Relations Team. “Our Customer Relations Team will review it based on the matter raised and respond to you via email,” it said.

Several incidents in the recent past have raised questions about the services of several airlines while the behavior of some passengers has also come under scanner. Air India was recently fined by DGCA after a man allegedly urinated on fellow passenger mid-air. There have been several other incidents ranging from flight delays to cancellations due to mechanical faults leaving passengers agitated.

Mimi Chakraborty came to limelight after she was elected as the member of the Parliament from Jadavpur constituency on a TMC ticket in 2019. Mimi, who replaced the incumbent Harvard University professor and eminent historian Sugato Bose had said that she was 'ready with her sneakers on'.