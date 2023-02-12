Khardaha (West Bengal): A video of a Trinamool Congress leader's brother extorting money from a hotel in West Bengal's Khardaha came to light. The incident took place on Saturday evening and the accused has been identified as Peer Ali Purkait, Trinamool Congress president Shukur Ali's brother. It is alleged that the hotel workers were threatened and beaten up for not parting with money.

According to sources, Peer Ali Purkait with a group of members reached the hotel near the Kharda Kalyani Expressway to collect donations for a fair and demanded Rs 50,000. When the hotel workers refused to give the money, the group threatened and assaulted them. The whole incident was recorded on a CCTV camera. However, ETV Bharat does not verify the veracity of the video. Acting on a tip-off, the Rahra police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

A complaint has been lodged at the Rahra police station. According to sources, police arrested two accused, who were involved in the incident. Panchayat official, Raghu Palit said, "The fair is being organised every year. We seek donations to organise the fair, but never exert pressure on people for donations. The majority of people donate voluntarily. Similarly, our boys appealed to the hotel management for donations. On February 10, the seven-day fair came to an end. But, the hotel donation was pending, hence, our people went there to collect the money."