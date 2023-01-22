Bhangar(West Bengal): TMC leader Arabul Islam appealed to police officials on Sunday to arrest ISF (Indian Secular Front) trying to create chaos according to the plan of planting bombs in different places. On Sunday police recovered a pistol and bombs from the backyard of his house in Bhangar. The TMC leader addressed the media and said, "14 bombs were found from behind my house. I appeal to the police to arrest ISF activists who are keeping bombs in different places to ensure that no untoward incident takes place. ISF will not get a single seat in Bhangar. Police caught them red-handed. ISF trying to attack TMC workers. "