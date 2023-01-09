Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Shatrughan Sinha's lavish praise of Rahul Gandhi and his Bharat Jodo Yatra has put the ruling party in West Bengal in a spot as despite collaborating with the Congress on certain issues, it is Congress' rival in the State and is often at loggerheads with each other.

The actor-turned-politician has described the Bharat Jodo Yatra as "revolutionary" adding that the country has never seen anything like it before. " Rahul's personality will undoubtedly inspire the youth of the country. His aim is great and auspicious," said Sinha.

The MP who was earlier with Congress and then switched to BJP before joining the TMC, even said that Rahul Gandhi has the capacity to be the Prime Minister. "Rahul Gandhi has the capacity to be the Prime Minister of the country. His family members have served the country as Prime Ministers and have contributed in taking the country forward," said Sinha.

Then in an apparent balancing act, Sinha hailed TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the "Iron Lady" adding that she will be a "game changer" in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Reacting to his comments, TMC spokesperson Shantanu Sen described it as his " personal opinion." Sen also took a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi and Congress saying before trying to unite the country, they should set their own house in order.

The TMC and Congress share a checkered political history in West Bengal, with the former originating out of the grand old party in 1998 under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee who had earlier been a firebrand Youth Congress leader. Congress was an alliance partner of the TMC in the 2011 Assembly elections when TMC stormed to power in the State ending the 34-year Left Front rule.

After sharing power with TMC in West Bengal for some time, the two parties snapped ties and since then Congress has been accusing the ruling party in the State of poaching their MLAs, an allegation that TMC has denied.