Bishnupur (West Bengal): In what appears to be a political murder, a Trinamool Congress leader (TMC) leader was shot dead in South 24 Parganas' Bishnupur area late on Sunday night. Police identified the deceased as Sadhan Mondal, (34), the president of the Durgabati booth in Bishnupur.

Police said the local politico was shot dead by three unidentified bike-borne miscreants. According to eyewitnesses, Sadhan Mondal, the president of booth number 218 and 219 of the local Andharmanik Gram Panchayat was having a chit-chat at a tea stall when he was attacked.

A trio came to the shop in a two-wheeler. They parked the bike outside the shop and entered the shop as if they were going to have tea. The assailants pulled out their guns and chased two others including the nephew of the deceased and another acquaintance out of the shop.

They then opened fire at point-blank range multiple times. They shot at him at least 8-10 times before they scooted away from the spot, the eyewitness said. Upon information, the Bishnupur Police rushed to the spot and moved the body to Amtala rural hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police have also began an investigation into this matter and collected blood samples from the spot.

Shubhankar Mondal, Sadhan's nephew said, "my uncle and I were sitting at the tea stall when there people on a bike stopped around 20 meters away from the stall. Two of the three miscreants had covered their faces with a handkerchief. They opened fire at my uncle."

Also read: Chartered Accountant shot dead in Moradabad

Andhramanik region Trinamool Congress president Pinthukumar Sardar said, "the booth president always came to this tea stall to have tea. There must be some political reason for this murder. Otherwise, why would they kill the booth president before the panchayat elections? Two miscreants had their faces covered and the other is yet to be identified. The police are investigating the matter. We hope they find the culprits soon."