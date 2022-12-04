Dinhata: At least five persons were injured after a clash broke out between Trinamool Congress and BJP supporters in West Bengal's Dinhata, located in Uttar (North) Dinajpur district. The incident occurred when TMC workers were returning from a party programme organised in the Nigam Bazaar area of the city on Saturday night.

As per allegations from the ruling party, attacks were carried out on two TMC workers, who sustained serious injuries. The injured have been identified as Nur Islam Mia and Moynal Sheikh, the duo was admitted to the Dinhata Sub-Divisional Hospital and subsequently shifted to the MJN Medical College and Hospital in Cooch Behar. The rest have been discharged after providing treatment.

"While party workers were returning home after the event in Nigam Bazaar, BJP carried out the attack," TMC leader Bishu Dhar said. Meanwhile, the saffron party levelled counter-allegations, claiming its leaders and workers were manhandled by the TMC in Dinhata while they were staging a protest against a similar attack earlier in the day when they were on their way to take part in Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's rally in Diamond Harbour.