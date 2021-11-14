Kolkata: The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has accused the opposition BJP of corruption, alleging that the party was demanding Rs 1 lakh for each candidate post in the corporation election.

The party tweeted an audio clip of a WhatsApp call conversation purportedly between BJP leader Pritam Sarkar and an unknown man. In the purported phone call, Pritam is heard demanding Rs 1 lakh for each candidate post in the corporation election in the name of Dr Sukanta Majundar, BJP state president.

The TMC is now targetting Majumdar over the viral audio. However, ETV Bharat West Bengal has not been able to verify the authenticity of the viral audio clip.

State BJP leaders have vehemently denied these allegations.

