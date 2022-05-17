Mousuni (West Bengal): Tidal waters have flooded the entirety of Mousuni island, a popular summer tourist destination in Namkhana block of South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal. From traders to the local residents, all were affected by a recent, sudden flooding. On Monday, the full moon caused a tidal wave which broke the newly constructed dam, immersing much of the island, and washing away several cottages.

The incident takes place just as the island started getting back to its feet, after the COVID 19 pandemic as well as cyclonic storms in consecutive years had left economic activity in tatters. Reconstruction, as per information, has started unsuccessfully, with the structure submerging as soon as the high tide arrives. A concrete dam is the need of the hour to save this tourist-friendly destination from such natural calamities.

