Belgharia (West Bengal): Three siblings allegedly died by suicide due to financial problems in Belgharia of West Bengal. The deceased were identified as Sajal Chowdhury, Bimal Chowdhury, and Ranu Chowdhury who lived on the ground floor of the Chaya Neer apartment. The police upon receiving the information reached the spot and started investigation after filing a case.

Sajal was found dead in the pond near his house while the bodies of his sister Ranu and brother Bimal were recovered from their flat. Police said that Sajal was the only earning member of the family while his sister was bedridden with disease and brother could not find job. Moreover, Sajal ran into debts after taking loans for treatment of his sister who was showing no signs of recovery.

Radha Madhav Saha, a neighbor of the family said that Sajal was the only earning member of the family and his sister Ranu was suffering from various ailments and was bedridden for a long time, while his brother Bimal did not do anything. Sajal worked as an artist to earn bread and butter for his family, he added.

Saha further said, "On the day of the incident, Sajal called me at around eight in the morning asking me to keep his LPG cylinder that was going to be delivered. After that, he went outside. Sajal's body was found floating in a nearby pond at around 11 at night. Sajal had a lot of debt that he took for his sister's treatment."

After getting the information about a body found in a pond, the police recovered the body and brought it to Sajal's flat. When the police entered the flat, they saw the bodies of Sajal's siblings, Ranu and Bimal lying on the bed. Preliminary police investigation suggests that as Sajal’s earnings were meager, the Chowdhury family faced a financial crunch. It’s suspected that Sajal along with his siblings died by suicide. Or else Sajal might have first poisoned his siblings to death and then committed suicide. Cops are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.