Kolkata (West Bengal): The decomposed bodies of a gold merchant couple and their young daughter were found in their rented apartment flat in the Regent Park police station area in Kolkata on Sunday. The neighbors informed house owner about a stench emanating from the flat and information was given to the police.

The police recovered the three bodies and sent them for post-mortem. The family members might have died by suicide, the police said. They are investigating in detail to find out if there was some other reason. The family shifted into this flat seven months ago, not able to pay rental and even electricity bills, according to the house owner.

Officials said, "residents of the neighborhood informed the concerned house owner about a strong stench emanating from the flat on Saturday night. The house owner Jayant Mondal went to the flat on Sunday. After the family did not respond to calls, Jayant informed the Regent Park Police about the incident, who rushed to the spot."

Sources further said, "the police broke the door open and recovered two bodies of a couple from the dining room and the body of their daughter from the bedroom. Officials from the Homicide Division of the Kolkata Police also arrived at the spot. The deceased have been identified as a gold merchant Vijay Chattopadhyay, his wife Ranu Chattopadhyay, and their 21-year-old daughter Oindrila Chattopadhyay."

All the bodies were found in a rotten condition. The recovered bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the exact cause of death will be ascertained only after the post-mortem report comes, sources added.

Jayant Mondal said, "the family shifted into my flat almost seven months ago. They were facing some financial crisis, due to which they could not pay the rent for two months. They also did not pay their electricity bills. The neighbors informed me about a smell emanating from the apartment, after which even I called Vijay but no one responded. On Sunday morning I went there but no one opened the door so I called the police. The family did not interact much with anyone."