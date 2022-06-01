Kolkata: West Bengal has seen four suicides in the glamour world in a space of 15 days, while the scars of the premature loss of Bollywood celebrities like Sushant Singh Rajput and Zia Khan are still fresh in the minds of people.

Recently that trend has set in Tollywood too. Rising actresses Pallavi Dey, Bidisha De Majumdar, Manjusha Niyogi, and Saraswati Das of Tollywood have chosen the extreme step in the last 14 days. Why the trend of suicide? Mental exhaustion strained relationships, and not being able to reach the pinnacle of success. Are these the reasons that are pushing hundreds of youngsters on the path to suicide? ETV Bharat caught up with Psychologist Sandipta Sen to find out the answers to the above questions.

Covid was another reason that pushed many into the wilderness for two years and has been a reason to worry for glamour world professionals who literally had no work. Suicidal tendencies are a type of mental disorder. And this disorder has taken an acute shape in the modern-day world. But why is this trend claiming the lives of several budding stars? Getting less work, break-up, and mental exhaustion was already there.

According to many, suicide has recently become an easy way to go viral or become popular. However, it is posthumous. There is no way to know in the artist's lifetime how famous he became after committing suicide. All this, of course, is a controversial issue. However, why is the trend of suicide increasing day by day? What does psychologist Sandipta Sen say about it? ETV Bharat has tried to find out.

"There are many reasons. It is very difficult to pinpoint the reason for suicide. The human mind is a very complex thing. Someone gets emotional. Someone does it according to plan. The cause is gone with the man who committed suicide. Depression, instability, insecurity, and negative emotions took place in the subconscious mind of people for COVID since 2020, some can cope with them, and some cannot. If he can't handle it, he goes into depression. And then commits suicide. Apart from that, patience and waiting have diminished in the lives of today's people. We had a lot more patience than the previous generation," said the psychologist.

According to Sandipta, social media has played a big role in shaping people's lives. "A few days ago people used to watch 3-minute reels or videos patiently. Today they don't watch anymore. They don't watch more than 15-20 seconds. They lose a little patience, they feel good," Sandipta said.

Following COVID-19, many people said that they were in financial difficulties, and that has pushed many to think of the extreme step. "People buy mobile phones which are quite expensive. If there is talk of financial deprivation, then greed should be curbed. Some people buy expensive phones on EMI, some with cash. As a result, stress also increases. Many choose to commit suicide because of financial pressures. So the real reason for suicide is what he does. And that reason goes away as soon as he leaves. It is investigated, the mystery is revealed or it is assumed that he committed suicide for that reason. But no one will ever know the real reason," she added.