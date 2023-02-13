Jalpaiguri: In a weird incident, two teachers engaged their family members as proxies at a school in Jalpaiguri. A son was found teaching in place of his mother and a sister in place of her elder brother at East Gairkata Additional Primary School. The district primary school inspector Shyamal Roy has issued a show-cause notice to the school inspector (SI) and the school's acting headmistress while Jalpaiguri District Primary School has ordered an inquiry in this connection.

Teacher of the school Sudipta Kumar Dey was reportedly sick for the last four years so, his sister Rupa Dey is teaching in the school in his place. Another teacher of the school, Molly Pal Bose is absent for the last seven months due to illness. Her son Pritam Bose, who works in the Military Engineering Service Department, is taking classes on her behalf.

The incident has raised controversy as to how proxies could be allowed in a government school. The academic circle has raised questions as to how the school headmistress allowed the relatives to give proxies for such a prolonged period. When contacted, Sanchali Ganguly Mukherjee, the headmistress of the school, clarified that she cannot reveal anything about the school without the School Inspector's permission.

Jalpaiguri district primary school inspector Shyamal Roy termed it shocking. "It is a shocking incident. We are investigating it. I will send the investigation report to my office in due course. Both the local school inspector Rajdeep Sarkar and the headmistress have been informed. We will let you know when the report comes. Our investigation team will visit the school and probe into the matter,” Roy said.

Meanwhile, 'proxy' teacher Rupa Dey, who has been teaching in her elder brother's place said, "My brother Sudipta Kumar Dey is a teacher in this school. He has been ill for a long time. I am taking classes in his absence. I have taken permission from the school inspector." Molly Pal Bose's son Pritam, who is a proxy for his mother, said, "Mother is sick and cannot come. Therefore, I am taking classes with the written permission of the school authority and SI."

Meanwhile, Jalpaiguri District Primary School Council chairman Lakshamohan Roy said, "I was not aware of the matter. I ordered an inquiry. The report has not been submitted. This is not advisable and it cannot be done. We will take strict action."