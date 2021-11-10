Kolkata (West Bengal): Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, on Wednesday, launched a scathing attack on chief minister Mamata Banerjee over her absence in the memorial meeting of Subrata Mukherjee. A senior Trinamool Congress leader, Subrata Mukherjee died after prolonged illness at a state-run hospital in Kolkata on Thursday.

Adhikari alleged that while the chief minister gave the meeting a miss, she did not fail to attend a luxurious gathering at Eco Park. "She was present at a picnic which witnessed a gathering of over 1,000 special guests and where more than 30 delicious food items were served," said Adhikari, without directly naming the chief minister.

Subrata Mukherjee passed away on November 4, the day of Kali Puja. Condoling his death, the chief minister had said that she never imagined that such darkness would emerge during the festival of lights. She also said that she will not be able to bear the pain of seeing the body of Mukherjee. She wasn't even part of Mukherjee's last journey. Finally, she also gave the memorial meeting a miss.

On the same day of the memorial meeting, Chief Minister, senior Trinamool Congress leaders, several film stars attended a gathering organised at Eco Park. Adhikari slammed the chief minister on this issue without naming her through a Twitter message.

“Someone tried to create perception that being overwhelmed with grief, couldn’t bear to attend farewell programmes for Late Subrata Mukherjee. Instead chose to attend a lavish party of 1000 plus guests feasting on a delicious menu of 30 plus items at Mishtika Banquet, Eco Park,” his Twitter message read.

He also questioned the justification of holding such a lavish party at a time when the state exchequer was reeling under an acute financial crisis.

"Arrangements made by Ujjwal Sinha’s firm; having a supposed link with Keventer (who bought the Metro Dairy shares). Expenses amounting to 1 crore; without any tender process. All this when the financial condition of the state is in doldrums & WB Govt employees are bearing the brunt," his Twitter message further read.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress state general secretary, Kunal Ghosh launched a scathing attack against Adhikari as well, claiming that the entire Adhikari family established its political existence because of Mamata Banerjee.

Ghosh claimed that Adhikari could become a Lok Sabha member only because of Mamata Banerjee. He also described Adhikari as a traitor.