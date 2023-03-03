Kolkata: West Bengal BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday wrote to the Election Commission of India asking it to derecognize the Trinamool Congress as a national party saying the party does not fulfill the required criteria. “I request the ECI to derecognise All India Trinamool Congress as a National Party as they don't fulfill the criteria of being one. TMC is simply the most corrupt regional party. Thats it,” Suvendu wrote on Twitter in an apparent dig at the TMC's loss in the Sagardighi by-poll in Murshidabad district and the party's poor show in the north-east states.

Suvendu also put the letter he wrote to the ECI asking the commission to derecognize the TMC as a national party. In the letter to the EC, Suvendu recalled the laid down procedures for a Political Party to be recognised as a National Party. Suvendu said that as per the Election Commission of India's Political Parties and Election Symbols, 2019 handbook, a Political Party would be considered a National Party, but it needs to have 2 % (two percent) of Lok Sabha seats in a minimum of 3 (three)states. TMC, he said has more than the required 11 Lok Sabha MPs; but they all are from one state; West Bengal only.

"So this criteria is not being fulfilled as the required number of MPs are not from at least 3 (three)state's and are from I (one) state only," he said. He said that another criterion for was that the candidates of the aspirant Political Party needs to polled at least 6% (six per cent) of total valid votes in any 4 (four) or more states in the last Lok Sabha or Assembly elections and in addition should have at least 4 (four) MPs in the last Lok Sabha Polls.

"The Trinamool Congress Party didn't poll the minimum required 6% (six per cent) of total valid votes in 4 (four) or more states of India in the last 2019 Lok Sabha Elections or in the Assembly Elections held as of now (2nd March 2023)," he said. The aspirant Political Party must have State Party recognition in 4 (four) states, he pointed out.

He said that in order to be recognised as a State Party, a Party needs at least 6% vote-share in the last Assembly election and have at least 2 MLAs; or have 6% vote-share in the last Lok Sabha elections from that state and at least one MP from that state. He said that the Trinamool Congress Party contested in Goa Meghalaya and Tripura other than West Bengal in the past 5 (five)years adding the party's Vote share in Tripura was 0.88% without any elected MLA.

Likewise, the vote share in Goa for TMC was 5.21% without any MLA and vote share in Meghalaya 13.78% with five MLAs. So, Trinamool Congress Party could only secure the minimum requirement of polling at least 6% vote-share in the Assembly election and having at least 2 MLAs in only 2 (two) States - West Bengal & Meghalaya, he said.

Thus this criteria is not fulfilled. Also in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections Trinamool Congress could not secure 6% vote-share from 4 States and at least one MP from those states. They could fulfilled this requirement in only one State - West Bengal,” he said. He further said that the Trinamool Congress has MLAs only in West Bengal and Meghalaya, he added.

"So no question of winning 3% of seats in 4 States as their tally in all the other states of India is ZERO," he said. Suvendu said that in the Lok Sabha Trinamool Congress has Lok Sabha MPs only from West Bengal and this criteria is also not being fulfilled. "Trinamool Congress doesn't qualify in this criteria as well, as I have illustrated above regarding the Assembly Elections, similarly Trinamool Congress did not poll 8% votes In any state other than West Bengal," he said.

As per Suvendu, the Election Commission has "already placed Trinamool Congress Party on notice, asking why they should not be derecognised as National Party". TMC has requested for the continuation of their National Party status till 2024, when India votes to elect its new Government and the decision seems to be pending.

In my opinion, the Trinamool Congress Party should be scrapped of their National Party status as of now and if in the future (which seems unlikely) they can meet the criteria, their undeserving National Party status as of now could be restored, he added.