Contai (East Medinipur): West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari's 'don't touch me. I am male' remark made during his recent preventive detention in Kolkata has now reached his native town to apparently taunt him.

Posters surfaced on Saturday across the city of Contai, largely known as a stronghold of the Adhikari clan, with unsavory remarks referring to Suvendu's sexuality plastered alongside the BJP leader's photo.

The placards were observed at several places in the city, including near the office of Contai Sub Divisional Magistrate as well as Adhikari's own residence, 'Shantikunj'. Almost all of the posters were in bad taste ridiculing Adhikari and using a particular sexual orientation as offensive.

However, no one knows who created these posters across the city's nook and cranny. The state BJP unit charged that the poster-politics as a well thought-out conspiracy by the ruling Trinamool Congress to defame Suvendu Adhikari in his home turf.

"This is a conspiracy of the ruling party Trinamool Congress. Those who have put up these posters are not good-natured people. It is better not to comment any further on this matter," Contai BJP Nagar Mandal president Sushil Das said. TMC, meanwhile, has denied of having any roles in the poster campaign.

BJP's 'Nabanna Abhijan' earlier this month faced solid roadblocks as several top leaders of the party in West Bengal, including Adhikari, were detained by cops while on their way to the State Secretariat. State police had deployed women police to tackle Adhikari.

The LoP, when approached by a policewoman for detention, was seen asking her repeatedly not to touch him. The remark later faced retort by Trinamool leaders and was also part of a recent poster battle inside the state assembly between TMC and BJP MLAs.