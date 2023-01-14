Kolkata: An investigation by detectives of the Kolkata Police revealed that suspected IS militant Abdul Raqib Qureshi had held meetings in Bhopal and Jharkhand while planning to execute his terrorist activities. Qureshi was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police from Madhya Pradesh on suspicion of being an Islamic State (IS) terrorist on January 9. He confessed to having conducted several such secret meetings during interrogation, the police said.

"Several militant leaders of ISIS attended the meeting held by Qureshi in Jharkhand and Bihar. After the arrest of Mohammad Saddam and Saeed Ahmed on the suspicion of being IS militants from Howrah's Tikiapara on January 7, several teams of STF detectives were divided into several parts and sent to other states to find other militant leaders," a police official informed.

"Saddam and Saeed were arrested by the STF while they were going to attend a secret meeting in the Kidderpore area. Several important documents, pen drives, laptops, mobile phones, and SIM cards were recovered after conducting a search operation at the house of the accused in Tikiapara," official sources added.

The police also recovered a diary that revealed that Saddam had joined a militant organization called IS and recited the oath. Following that, the STF took the two people into their custody and interrogated them continuously. The sleuths are now conducting various such raids and search operations by interrogating the arrested accused. During the interrogations, the officials also found various information about the terrorist module in several states of the country.