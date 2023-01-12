Kolkata: Detectives of the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar accessed crucial information while interrogating Abdul Raqib Qureshi, who was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police from Madhya Pradesh on suspicion of being an Islamic State (IS) terrorist on January 9. He was accused of an 'attempt to murder' case in 2009.

According to police sources, when Qureshi was once presented before a local court by the MP Nagar police in Bhopal, He stood in the court premises and chanted Talibani slogans. He was then arrested by the cops and was in prison for a long time. However, after being released from prison in 2019, he once again took to the field of subversive activities and strengthening IS sleeper cell in the country.

Qureshi met with the dreaded terrorist Saddam Hussain several times in 2020. He called for a secret militant meeting to carry out his militancy and subversive activities in West Bengal as well as in Madhya Pradesh. He took advantage of the less educated, degree-holding but unemployed youth in the state to hire them for terrorist activities.

Also read: Kolkata police arrest man from Madhya Pradesh for ISIS links

Investigating officials of the STF of Kolkata Police divulged the information in the Bankshall Court in Kolkata on Wednesday. The judge ordered him STF custody till January 23. At the beginning of 2023, two young men of Howrah, Mohammad Saddam and Saeed Ahmed were arrested by the STF on suspicion of being IS militants. After that, the STF conducted a search operation at the house of Mohammad Saddam in Tikiapara in the Howrah.

Electronic gadgets linked to several terrorist attacks were recovered from there. A diary was also recovered from which the detectives came to know that Saddam had joined a militant organization called IS and recited the oath. Following that, the STF took the two people into their custody and interrogated them continuously. Based on the inputs from them, the STF arrested Qureshi.