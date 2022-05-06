Kolkata: It's all about protocols at the 2/6 Biren Roy Road residence where the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly lives. In light of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, the security has been tightened so much that even the Ganguly residence has reportedly been told that only a handful of persons will be allowed inside the house during the time Shah will be there.

It is learnt that only 8-9 persons will be allowed in the Ganguly residence in the evening. Besides Ganguly, his mother, wife Dona, and elder brother Snehahsish will be present during Shah's visit. As a protocol, all present there will have to be double vaccinated and thoroughly sanitized.

Also read: Kolkata: Amit Shah meets family members of deceased BJP worker, calls it 'political murder'

It may be recalled that Shah had made the plan to have dinner at the former India captain's residence on Friday. Shah is expected to visit Behala soon after the Ministry of Information and culture event at the Victoria Memorial.

The menu for dinner is not in the public domain thanks to another protocol. However, it is learnt from sources that there will be a platter of veg delicacies for the Union Home Minister. Apart from some Gujarati dishes, a number of Bengali delicacies will also be on offer for the Home Minister. As Ganguly has said earlier in the day, it will purely be a courtesy visit, with cricket taking the backseat in casual conversations scheduled for tonight.