Amata (Howrah): Sabir Khan, the elder brother of Anis Khan, a student leader who died mysteriously in Amata of Howrah district of West Bengal, claims that he has received a threatening call on his mobile number in the wee hours of Wednesday.

An unknown caller threatened Sabir Khan to refrain from their demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into his brother’s death. Khan and his family were threatened with dire consequences if they do not refrain from their demand on this count.

Sabir Khan informed ETV Bharat that the threatening call came at around 1.04 am in the wee hours of Wednesday. When Khan enquired the unknown caller about his identity, the latter repeated the same threatening sentence. Khan alleged that he had received death threats from the caller if the CBI demand is not withdrawn. The development has brought about further complication in the matter which has already rocked the political circles in the state.

A special investigation team (SIT) formed by the West Bengal police has already started investigating the matter. However, the Khan's family has demanded for a CBI inquiry into the matter. Earlier in the day, officials of the state government-constituted panel spoke to Anish's father Salem Khan and brother Sabir Khan and sought their cooperation in the investigation. They even wanted Salem Khan's statement, but he declined to provide any statement.

Since the deceased family is not cooperating with the police in the investigation as a result of which the source of this threatening phone has become difficult to trace. Meanwhile, the state police has proposed a second post-mortem on the body of Anis Khan.