Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata police arrested two youths, suspected to be terrorists allied to the Islamic State, from Howrah's Kidderpore area. The two arrested youths are identified as Mohammad Saddam and Saeed Ahmed, residents of No 55 Aftabuddin Munshi Lane, Howrah Municipality.

Acting on a tip-off from a Central Investigating Agency, a team of Kolkata Police's Special Task Force (STF) picked up the two from their hideout in Tikiapara's Aftabuddin Munshi Lane on Friday night. During the investigation, the STF found out that the two suspected militants were engaged in the import of firearms from other states to West Bengal and were in touch with IS functionaries in Pakistan and West Asia. Saeed Ahmed is a mechanical engineering student at Alia University and Mohammad Saddam is his friend.

The STF seized several laptops, mobile phones, books and electronic devices from the arrested persons. Both of them were involved in spreading the tentacles of the terror group in Howrah. They were arrested from Kidderpore and taken directly to Aftabuddin Munshi Lane of Ward No. 55 of Howrah. Detectives from the Special Task Force of the police have learnt that these two youths started living in the area around 25-30 years ago.

According to Kolkata police headquarters Lalbazar sources, these two militants intended to go to Kidderpore in Kolkata to hold a secret meeting on how to bring firearms into West Bengal. However, it is not clear yet, who else was supposed to attend the meeting with the two suspected militants in Kidderpore.

In this regard, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goel said that the investigating officers are looking into the whole matter. City Police's STF sleuths suspect that there is a "big brain" behind the duo, who are linked with handlers operating in Pakistan or West Asia. The duo was remanded in police custody till January 19.