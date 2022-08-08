Kolkata: A 40-year-old woman was killed when she was a hit by a speeding Jaguar while crossing the road at Ballygunge in Kolkata on Sunday afternoon. The Jaguar driven by a 19-year-old youth also hit an app cab and a parked BMW in the process and damaged both the vehicles.

The victim identified as Shashti Das (40) was rushed to National Medical College and Hospital where she was declared dead. Das from Picnic Garden who worked as a domestic help at multiple houses in the area was going back home when she was hit by the speeding vehicle. She is survived by two daughters aged 17 and 20. She had lost her husband a while back.

The CCTV footage available with the police said that Suyash Parasrampuria was at the driver’s seat and couldn’t control the vehicle and that resulted in the accident. According to the police Suyash got his driving licence last year and was driving the car owned by his father who is one of the three directors of a real estate firm.

“He was driving at breakneck speed when the accident happened in front of Tivoli Court at 3.50pm. His cousin Muskan (22) was in the passenger seat. Both sustained minor injuries,” a police officer said. "The car was going at very high speed, at least around 100kmph, when it first hit the app cab and then hit the woman and the BMW. The woman was crushed between the two cars, and the impact pushed the stationary BMW 10ft back," the officer added.

Suyash was booked under IPC Section 304 - causing death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide. Additional charges of mischief, and rash and negligent driving were also slapped on Suyash. If convicted, he can be jailed for two years.