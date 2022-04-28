Kolkata: Speculation is rife that Barrackpore strongman and Parliamentarian Arjun Singh is leaving BJP. The moment the news surfaced that Arjun Singh skipped the BJP zonal meeting, the political circles are abuzz that a rift has been created between the leader and the BJP. The zonal meeting was held at the BJP office recently to formulate the strategy for the party's mega rally to be held here on May 2.

For the last five days, the leader has also stayed away from visiting the city's BJP headquarters at the Muralidhar Sen Lane. The leader has also stayed away from visiting the city's BJP headquarters at the Muralidhar Sen Lane for the last five days. The next question that is doing the rounds is whether Arjun Singh is joining the Trinamool Congress, where he made his political career.

The speculation also follows Singh recently taking the central leadership to task for 'neglecting' the jute industry of West Bengal. "There are 20 jute mills in my constituency, Barrackpore. I get complaints every other about how they are suffering due to incorrect policies pertaining to the jute industry," Singh had said. He had further added that he was 'not bothered' about what was perceived from his comment.

The problem between him and the party started, according to BJP sources, when Arjun Singh was overlooked for the Jute corporation's chairman post by the central leadership despite the state leadership's strong recommendation. Since then, he made several controversial remarks against the saffron camp. The Barrackpore MP even wanted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's intervention in the jute price debate and vowed to write a letter to the CM. Arjun also took potshots at the role of Union Minister and Jute Commissioner in this matter.

It may be recalled that Arjun Singh has already accused the Union Textiles Minister of non-cooperation and the Jute Commissioner of corruption. He also warned of gheraoing the Jute Commissioner under the Union Ministry of Textiles. Is that an indication of Arjun Singh's political move? "We are the people's representatives. Even if we talk about the issues of the common man, many questions arise. I will reserve my comment," Arjun Singh said in this regard.