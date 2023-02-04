Kolkata (West Bengal): Former cricketer and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has written to Mayor Firhad Hakim seeking his intervention to solve drainage problem in Lower Rawdown street. Ganguly, who bought a bungalow near Park Street in May last year, is facing various civic problems such as drainage, waterlogging during monsoons.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) officials said, "Ganguly bought a property at 8/1A, Lower Rawdon Street, near Park street area in May last year. The former cricketer has begun the renovation of the new house to move in soon. Now he has written to the mayor requesting him to resolve the water logging issue in the area before monsoon."

In the letter sent to the mayor on January 7, 2023, Ganguly said, "I have bought a bungalow at Lower Rawdown Street. Very soon I will start construction of the building. Necessary plans for the property are ready to be submitted. The mutation of the property is under process and will be completed in some days. I am writing this letter to draw your attention towards the current situation of drainage in this area."

He further said, "with the present drainage system of the locality, a good shower results in enormous water logging in the entire area. The clogging of water in some parts of the area becomes as deep as 3 to 4 feet which results in damage to the houses. I request you to please look into the matter and instruct your office to take corrective actions."

Also Read: Mumbai: Visitors throng Ramoji Film City's stall in OTM 2023 trade show

KMC Drainage Department officials said, "there has been a problem of water logging in the area for a long time. There are old small drains which might have been damaged due to some construction. Underground renovation of the drainage pipes is required. Necessary steps will be taken by discussing with the mayor. The drainage department engineers will visit the area soon for inspection."