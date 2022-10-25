Gaighata (WB): Tensions surfaced in Gopol area of Gaighata in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, on Tuesday after a skeleton was recovered from a house in the area.

The shocking discovery came after members of a club went to clean the ground behind the house in question to conduct a Kali Puja ceremony, subsequently spotting the skeleton inside the house, local sources said.

The deceased has been identified as local resident Manoj Sardar (42). He was identified by his wife, Madhabi Sardar, by clothes lying next to him. "Manoj suddenly disappeared from home about five-and-a-half years ago. After searching in various places, I filed a complaint at Gaighata police station that he was missing," she stated.

Prima facie, it is suspected that Sardar died by suicide, police officials. However, the skeleton has been sent for autopsy to ascertain the actual cause of death.