Narendrapur: A skeleton was found in the septic tank of a house in the Jagdishpur area of Narendrapur police station limits in South 24 Parganas on Thursday. The skeleton was found while cleaning the septic tank. Villagers said the skeleton might be one of the women, who went missing in 2013. On receiving the information, the Narendrapur police rushed to the spot and are investigating the case.

Skeleton recovered from the septic tank: Panic prevailed in the Jagdishpur area soon after the news spread like wildfire about the recovery of skeletal remains. It is learnt that woman's clothes were first noticed while emptying the tank. All the workers who were cleaning the tank said they wanted to stop the work. But, the owner of the house asked them to continue the cleaning process. Finally, the skeleton was recovered from the tank. Immediately, the villagers informed the police belonging to the Narendrapur police station.

Police investigating the case: Narendrapur police rushed to the spot. The skull and bones of different parts of the body were recovered. According to police sources, the current owner Sanjit Sarkar bought the house five years ago. The work of cleaning the septic tank of the house started for the first time on Wednesday. Payal Sarkar, the wife of the owner of the house, said that the water in the tank rises during the monsoon. So, the tank was being cleaned before the arrival of the monsoon. The police came and recovered the skeleton.

Two women went missing in 2013: Sources said in 2013, two women Krishna Sardar and Chhaya Mandal went missing in the area. It is being investigated whether the recovered skeleton has any connection with the missing woman. Resident Dipankar Naskar said two women went missing in this area 10 years ago. "We suspected the owner of the house at that time. Then he was even beaten up. But the owner of the house did not accept his alleged involvement in the matter. Later, the family sold the house and left the area. We believe this is the skeleton of one of those women," Naskar said.

Missing Krishna Sardar's mother said her daughter had been missing since Durga Puja in 2013. The missing case was not closed by the police as they remained missing. She claimed that the skeleton recovered on Thursday belonged to her daughter Krishna. The identity of the woman can be ascertained only after the DNA report.