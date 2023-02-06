Siliguri: Three persons died and another three were seriously injured on Monday when an ambulance coming from Mainaguri in Jalpaiguri collided with a truck this morning, police said.

The incident took place in the morning in Phulbari area near Siliguri in North Bengal when the ambulance carrying a patient and his family members collided head on with a truck coming from the opposite direction. According to the police, low visibility because of the fog in the morning might have caused the accident.

All three persons including ambulance driver Prashant Roy (50) and passengers Bapan Ghosh (35) and Rita Saha died on the spot. The other passengers named Gopal Kar and Mridul Saha and the patient Mukti Saha were admitted to the hospital. They are undergoing treatment at present.

According to family members, Mukti Saha suffered a stroke and was referred from Mainaguri Hospital to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. The family hired an ambulance from Mainaguri Hospital and they left with the patient for Siliguri this morning. The accident could have occurred due to low visibility because of dense fog, they said.

The Siliguri Police Commissionerate is probing the incident.

In an another incident a 39 year old woman was killed when she was taking her son home at Thakurpukur in Kolkata on Monday morning. According to the police the 39 year old woman identified as Rupa Mondal was hit a speeding bus. Both the injured were taken to nearby Vidyasagar hospital but Rupa was declared dead. The son is presently undergoing treatment in the hospital. Locals alleged that the accident was a result of road rage which a regular phenomenon. Police said that the bus driver has been arrested.