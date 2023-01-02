Birbhum: In a major setback to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, a video surfaced showing its Sattor region president Anwar Sikder allegedly admitting to embezzling money meant for the destitute, sources said. Amid everybody celebrating New Year on Sunday, the latest video came as an embarrassment for the TMC here in Birbhum. Anwar Sikdar found himself at the centre of a controversy over corruption charges.

Sikdar has been facing allegations of embezzling funds meant to be utilized on the economically downtrodden under the Awas Yojana. Several TMC activists on Sunday took out a protest against Sikdar after a video emerged wherein the accused is purportedly seen admitting to corruption. "Don't talk like that. Everyone gets money. Everyone gets equal share. You get it, others get it too," Sikdar is seen telling people in the purported video.

ETV Bharat could not verify the authenticity of the video. The TMC activists alleged that the funds under the scheme have not reached the deserving beneficiaries and that Sikdar is embezzling these government funds.

A team of the Central government has already reached the place to look into the allegations. The opposition in West Bengal is seeking to corner the Mamata government over the matter. Sannyasi Mondal, BJP district president from Bolpur, said, "We have always made allegations of corruption against Trinamool leaders. They are admitting that the allegations are not wrong," he said.