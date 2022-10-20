New Delhi : Supreme Court on Thursday has rejected TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya plea challenging his arrest by the ED in the West Bengal teachers’ appointment scam.

Former chairman of West Bengal Board of Primary Education and TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya was arrested on October 11 after being questioned overnight by Enforcement Directorate on the School Service Commission (SSC) scam. Bhattacharya is the MLA of Palashipara in Nadia district.

Earlier, the Supreme Court granted Bhattacharya "protection" from being arrested by the CBI, which is also investigating the case. The ED is tracking the money trail in the scam, while the CBI is looking into the alleged irregularities committed in the recruitment.

It is alleged that several people who fared poorly in the recruitment examinations were hired as teachers in exchange for lakhs of rupees, while the eligible candidates were overlooked. In July, the ED arrested former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee in the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam.