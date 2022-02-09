Kolkata: After a quiet two-day visit on January 31, 2022, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to make a ten-day visit to West Bengal. During his visit, he is expected to restrict his activities mainly to north Bengal, and have very few meetings in the south.

Understanding that making a thorough penetration in Bengal south before 2024 Lok Sabha polls is extremely difficult, Bhagwat is concentrating mainly on north Bengal, where BJP performed extremely well both in the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2021 West Bengal assembly elections, according to party sources.

RSS chief will reach Bengal north on February 10 and attend a two-day training workshop. The future strategy of RSS will be decided at this training workshop and Bhagwat will discuss different issues with the top office bearers of RSS.

Sources said that although the main focus of this visit will be mainly Bengal north, he would also hold meetings in certain districts in south Bengal like East Burdwan and West Burdwan. The main purpose of Bhagwat's visit is to strengthen BJP's booth-level organizations in the state before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by appointing at least one RSS hardcore person in every booth, who will start engaging in local social activities.

Due to pressure from TMC, RSS' operations are weak in Bengal south according to sources. Hence, apparently, Bhagwat insisted on conducting the workshop to send a clear message to party workers in the state. Bipalb Ray, the head of publicity of RSS in the state told ETV Bharat that Bhagwat is coming to the state with some organizational assignments and for that purpose, he will attend meetings both in the north and south Bengal.

Sources further said that since BJP is still unable to reorganize and strengthen its organizational base in the state, RSS wants to approach it from the social activities angle and Bhagwat is coming to the state on a 10-day visit to finalize the blueprint on this count.

BJP's state general secretary (organization) will meet Bhagwat during the latter’s visit and brief him on the ongoing rebellion within the party in recent times.