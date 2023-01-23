Kolkata: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat paid tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 126th birth anniversary at a rally in Kolkata's Shahid Minar. Speaking at the event to commemorate Netaji's courage and dedication to the nation, he hailed his sacrifice to India's freedom struggle. Bhagwat said that Indians exist today because of his sacrifice to the country and so Indians need to take his dreams forward.

"Netaji has given his entire like to the nation," he said. The RSS has organised programmes in many places on the occasion of Netaji's birth anniversary. A day ahead of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 126th birth anniversary, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Sunday said the freedom fighter's ideas and ideals will continue to remain relevant in one way or the other. Hosabale was speaking at a programme jointly organised by Intellectual Forum of North East-Manipur and GP Women's College.

In the wake of the controversial rally by the right-wing organisation, given Netaji's secular beliefs, Subhas Chandra Bose's daughter Anita Bose Pfaff on Sunday noted that the freedom fighter believed in equal rights for all, irrespective of their gender, religion, caste and social position.

Bose Pfaff said that her father was a deeply religious person but wanted India to be a secular state. In a statement issued from Germany, she pointed out, "Members of all parties, across the entire political spectrum, parties who share his ideas and his ideology and those who do not, pay tribute to him and thank him for his sacrifice for India."