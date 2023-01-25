Chinsurah (West Bengal): A photo of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) panchayat member massaging the feet of TMC MLA Ashit Majumdar has gone viral on social media landing the ruling party in West Bengal in a fresh controversy.

The incident took place on January 20 when the TMC MLA conducted the party's public outreach program " Didi's Suraksha Kavach" (Didi's protective armor). After crisscrossing the constituency for the whole day, Majumdar spent the night at the residence of a party member Piyush Dhar in Debanandapur. TMC panchayat member Ruma Roy Pal messaged the MLA's feet and put a photo on social media with the caption " No caption. All I will say is that he is my mentor. My god. I am grateful to have served him."

The photo instantly went viral on social media and drew a lot of f flak from the MLA's political detractors. Latching on to the opportunity, the State BJP leadership alleged that the MLA has turned TMC workers into his "slaves" with the lure of giving him party posts.

Speaking on the incident Hooghly Organizational District general secretary Suresh Sahu said " that the MLA's policy is very clear. It is all give and take. He has turned several of his followers into slaves with the lure of party posts. It is a shameful act. We hope that good sense will prevail on him soon.

Both the TMC MLA and Pal rubbished the BJP's allegation. " Recently, I underwent a major surgery and have not yet fully recovered. But those who made such repulsive remarks even after I carried took part in the party program were not taught manner by their parents," said Majumdar.

"Our party workers are my well-wishers and the Opposition wants my death. I am like a father figure to my party workers. There is nothing wrong if they take care of me. Ruma has looked after her elder brother. There is nothing wrong with it," he added.

Defending her actions Pal said that " he is like a father figure to me. His feet became stiff yesterday and he felt better after I messaged it. What is wrong with it? The caption should have also become viral with the photo."