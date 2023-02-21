Bengaluru: Cracking the whip on them, the Karnataka government has transferred without posting IPS officer D Roopa Moudgil and her IAS counterpart Rohini Sindhuri, the two bureaucrats involved in an ugly spat on social media recently that involved even sharing of private photos.

In an order issued by the Karnataka Personnel and Administrative Reforms department, Sindhuri has been replaced by Basavarajendra H as the new Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments while Bharathi D has been posted in place of Roopa as Managing Director, Karnataka State Handicrafts development corporation Ltd.

Both Roopa and Sindhuri have not been allotted any new postings. This comes shortly after the Karnataka government issued show-cause notices to both bureaucrats warning them of action. The two had filed complaints against each other with Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma. Roopa had claimed on her social media account that the latter spent crores on her new house but never declared it.

Taking to Twitter Roopa said, "My complaint on corruption of Rohini Sindhuri IAS, which is already now in public domain. Please don't circulate wrong ones. And please bear with my silence, for, I will not be reacting to anything related to this. Report submitted to Govt."

In her three-page letter to the chief secretary that she posted on Twitter, she alleged that Sindhuri spent Rs 1 to 2 crore on furniture brought from Italy for the huge house that she is building in Jalahalli, which she claimed was not declared by the IAS officer. According to Roopa, Rs 6 lakh was spent alone on door hinges and Rs 26 lakh for German appliances, "for duty-free entry of which Sindhuri had used her influence".

The IPS sought a "speedy inquiry" into the existing complaints against Sindhuri and urged for initiating fresh inquiries on other matters related to corruption. Listing down complaints in her letter, Roopa wrote a preliminary inquiry report had been submitted to the government in connection with the construction of a swimming pool in the deputy commissioner's office premises at Mysore during the Covid period. She said that if the preliminary inquiry is proven then a detailed disciplinary inquiry should be conducted. Sindhuri also issued a statement against Roopa refuting the allegations raised by the IPS officer.

