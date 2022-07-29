Dindori (MP) : After Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's ‘Rashtrapatni’ remark about President Droupadi Murmu led to a political storm with Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha facing disruptions, Madhya Pradesh BJP workers presented a complaint letter against the Congress leader on July 28. “A complaint letter was presented by BJP workers against Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for making insulting remarks towards President Droupadi Murmu. FIR filed in the matter under IPC Sec 153B, 505(A) and being sent to Delhi,” informed Dindori ASP Jagannath Markam.

Meanwhile , Criticising Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for his 'Rashtrapatni' remark on President Droupadi Murmu, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 28 called the term used by the Congress leader "slang" and said that every Indian should disparage the remark. "Congress leader Adhir used slang against the President who belongs to the tribal community. The way he defamed the august office of the President should be criticised by every Indian. Every Indian should boycott Congress, its leaders and Sonia Gandhi," Sarma said.

With the entire July 28 politically on the boil in the national capital over the "rashtrapatni" remark by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, chief ministers of Bharatiya Janata Party-led states sought an apology from the Congress MP. "Words used by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for the President who represents the entire country are wrong. A tribal woman became India's President for the first time. We condemn the Congress and AR Chowdhury. He should apologise to the entire country," said Goa CM Pramod Sawant said. Calling the President, a representative of the poor and tribals, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar sought an apology from Sonia Gandhi.

Condemning Congress leader Adhir's remark on President Droupadi Murmu, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on July 28 alleged that the Congress leader is habituated to making controversial remarks to seek attention. “Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is habituated to making controversial remarks to seek attention be it in Parliament or outside it. He must stand in respect of the country's first tribal President,” said Jairam Thakur.

Already in the middle of a storm, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury commented on the apparent face-off between Union Minister Smriti Irani and Congress President Sonia Gandhi on July 28 in Lok Sabha over his comment on President Droupadi Murmu. “Upon adjourning of House, when Sonia Gandhi and other leaders were going outside, BJP MPs started sloganeering. While she was speaking with Rama Devi, Smriti Irani suddenly appeared and started saying offensive things. She's venting out her stress about Goa in Parliament,” he said. (ANI)