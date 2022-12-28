Ranchi: Nagpuri singer and model Isha Alia, was shot dead by unidentified assailants near Mahishrekha bridge in the Howrah district of West Bengal on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday. The singer later succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at Uluberia hospital.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when Isha was going to Kolkata in her own car with her husband, Prakash Albela and her three-year-old daughter to buy new costumes for a film. They stopped the car to answer nature's call. Suddenly a group of miscreants arrived at the spot with the intention of looting the family. When Isha tried to resist the robbers they opened fire at her resulting in her death, police said adding that the criminals fled from the spot following the incident.

When an ETV Bharat team visited Maa Taramani Apartment in Ranchi to inquire about the case where they met the nephew of the deceased Munna. Asked about the incident Munna said that his aunt had received an offer for a new film, whose producers were residents of Kolkata. She went to Kolkata on Tuesday night in her own car with their family to buy some costumes for the film. He was informed about Isha's death over the phone on Wednesday morning.

Sources said that Alia's husband Prakash Albela has also been summoned by the Kolkata Police for questioning. Alia's family members have demanded a high-level inquiry into the entire incident.

“My wife was sitting in the car with her daughter. When the miscreants tried to steal my wallet, my wife got out of the car and tried to resist. And at that time, they shot Isha,” Prakash said.

Prakash is a film director and Isha Alia is a popular actress in Jharkhand. Her better name is Rita Kumari. However, she is known on-screen as Isha Alia.