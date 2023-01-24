Asansol: "Various claims surrounding Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose hover around stating that Bose did not die in a plane crash, he returned to India and stayed in Faizabad, Naimisaranya, Ayodhya or Sitapur. There is no end to the mysterious theories of the disappearances of the great freedom fighter." To further deepen the mystery, a person in Asansol from Rajasthan, identified as Karan Singh Chowdhury (78), surprised one and all. Chowdhury has been wearing jute sackcloth for more than 45 years to hide Netaji in disguise and confuse the American intelligence department.

Karan Singh Chowdhury from Rajasthan claimed that his date of birth is also January 23. Every year he comes to West Bengal on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Chowdhury worked on the instructions of the late Jai Gurudev, the religious guru of Mathura. Karan Singh Chowdhury started wearing jute sackcloth on the very instructions of that Jai Gurudev.

Chowdhury said that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose did not die in a plane crash in 1945 rather he migrated to India. After coming here, he stayed in Faizabad for several days as an anonymous monk, as well as in many other places. During that time he disguised himself by wearing sackcloth and this news reached the American intelligence agency.

America was eager to nab Bose, who was identified as a war criminal of World War II. Hence, Jai Gurudev ordered hundreds of people to wear sackcloth and grow long beards. So that the American intelligence agencies get confused. Since then, many people like Karam Singh Chowdhury have been wearing sackcloth. Even at 78, Karan Singh Chowdhury is still going strong. He claims that he is walking on the path of yoga under Netaji's influence. Karan Singh Chowdhury said, "We still believe he is alive and will return during World War III."