Gangtok (Sikkim): Incessant rains for the past week disrupted life in Sikkim as landslides damaged property and roads leaving tourists stranded in various places of the North Sikkim district, officials said on Wednesday. Army rescued tourists trapped in the landslides and moved them to safer locations. Many tourists have been stuck in Lachung, the tourist hub of North Sikkim since Wednesday.

Due to the landslide in the Chungthang area adjacent to Lachung, communication with the area has been completely cut off. Meanwhile, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Border Road Organisation started the work of removing the debris as soon as they received the information.

Also read: Landslides snap road connectivity between Sikkim and West Bengal

Meanwhile, the army distributed food items to the stranded people. The Sikkim Police managed to divert around 150 vehicles of tourists to alternative routes with the help of the army. The tourists were first rescued from Lachung and brought to the base camp and then to safer locations in various hotels in North Sikkim.

At present, the Sikkim administration is providing all kinds of support to stranded tourists. The Sikkim police and administration have temporarily stopped all tourist-laden vehicles on Lachung roads. Samrat Sanyal, the secretary of the Himalayan Hospitality Travel Development Network, said, "Thanks to the army and the Sikkim police for being able to evacuate the tourists to a safer place."