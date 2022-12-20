Jalpaiguri: A young woman on Tuesday sat on a dharna outside her lover's house at Mainatali village in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district demanding marriage. She claimed that he lied to her that his wife was dead and was satisfying his carnal desires with her with the promise of marriage. On learning that the man's wife was hale and hearty, the young woman had no option but to protest in front of her married lover's house.

It is alleged that Reza Karim, a resident of the Mainatali village, developed a relationship with the young woman for one and a half years despite having a wife and a 10-year-old child. The woman claimed that she is now five months pregnant. Karim had sex with her several times by giving false promises to marry her. With her back against the wall, she sat on the dharna demanding the recognition of his wife.

"I am now five months pregnant. Recently, I had a quarrel with him. I enquired and found out that his wife was alive and he also has a child. So, I sat on a dharna and demanded the recognition of wife," the woman said. Dhupguri police arrived at the spot and asked the woman to lodge a complaint. However, the young woman did not file any complaint yet. She said that she would talk to a lawyer and take legal recourse.