Kolkata: Petitioners on Tuesday informed the division bench of the Calcutta High Court chief justice, Prakash Srivastava, that their complaints on post-poll violence in West Bengal are not being accepted. The bench has directed the petitioners to file a detailed affidavit along with relevant supporting documents on this count. The next hearing has been scheduled for February 28.

The counsel for the petitioners Priyanka Tibrewal and Anindya Sundar Das informed the court that the police are not entertaining their complaints. “Even new complaints are not being allowed to be filed,” they said.

State advocate general Soumendranath Mukhipadhya informed the court that the state government received a total of 243 complaints. “No contact number was available in 22 cases. A lot of complaints were repeated,” he said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the West Bengal government and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Tuesday, filed the third tranche of their findings on the post-poll violence complaints. On Tuesday, the counsel for the SIT, Ayan Bhattacharya informed the court that the SIT was handling a total of 689 cases.

“The investigation for only one among them was yet to be completed. In the meantime, CBI has transferred one more case to SIT. So the investigation for a total of two cases is yet to be completed by SIT. At the same time, a total of 323 writ petitions were filed related to post-poll violence. The total number of cases stood at 290 after rejecting those which were filed more than once. A total of 138 cases have been closed. FIRs were filed in 104 cases and charge-sheets were filed for 62 cases. CBI is handling a total of 123 cases,” the SIT counsel informed the court.

The additional solicitor general, Y. J. Dastoor, informed the court on behalf of CBI that the National Human Rights Commission filed a total of 48 cases. “Apart from that three personal complaints were filed with the CBI. The central probe agency has already filed charge-sheets in 20 cases. CBI finds further investigation redundant for 18 cases. The investigation process for 28 cases is still one. CBI transferred four cases to SIT,” Dastoor informed the court.