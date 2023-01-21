Kolkata: Several Indian Secular Front (ISF) activists were injured, and party MLA Nausad Siddiqui was detained after party cadres clashed with the police in the city's Dharmatala area on Saturday. The incident, which saw the police baton charge as well as use tear gas to disperse the protestors, occurred during a demonstration launched by the party against the alleged attack on its workers by the rulling Trinamool Congress in the Bhangar area of South 24 Parganas district of the state.

Siddiqui, who was leading the protest, was detained. Speaking to the media, a police official observed that the party was requested to clear the Jawaharlal Nehru Road, situated in the heart of the city, to allow traffic movement but supporters remained unbudged, demanding those who carried out attacks in Bhangar be arrested first.