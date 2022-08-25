Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the media should not execute a 'media trial', adding that the judiciary should be left alone to execute its functions and unearth the truth. She said this in an event related to handing over a part of the New Secretariat building to the High Court on Thursday.

Besides Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Chief Justice of High Court Prakash Srivastava was also present on this occasion. In front of the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, Mamata Banerjee requested him to not allow the media trial. "Please do not rely on any media trial. Sometimes they mislead. And misguide.

Sometimes a lie continues to be true. People trust courts because courts always rely on facts and evidence. So no media trial is acceptable. The same applies to our journalist friends. Do not attempt a media trial. No one should be defamed like this. Please spread authentic news. I don't mind if it is against me," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister noted that the High Court was becoming increasingly crowded and required about 50,000 square feet of additional space, and as remedial action, certain branches of the HC had been shifted to the new secretariat building nearby would solve the space crunch.

According to the state secretariat Nabanna, the first to ninth floors of the new Secretariat Building has been given to the High Court. The rest will remain with the state. Due to the transfer, crucial departments such as Housing, Public Health, and Technology are being moved to the Newtown area of the city. However, departments like Labour and Cooperatives are set to remain in the new secretariat building.