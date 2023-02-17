Siliguri: Union minister of Industry and Commerce, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal on Friday claimed BJP will return to power in Tripura in the results to the assembly elections in the state held on Thursday. "BJP will win more seats than last time," Goyal said as he reached Siliguri on Friday. Piyush Goyal is on a two-day visit to Sikkim. He reached Bagdogra airport from Delhi on Friday morning, leaving Sikkim therefrom by road.

Darjeeling BJP MP Raju Bista also accompanied the union minister. Goyal also noted that the saffron party has an upper hand in the upcoming panchayat elections in West Bengal. "Our party is always active. Our party functionaries are always active. That's why whoever fights for us in the panchayat elections will win," he said.

Goyal had a brief talk with district BJP leadership at the airport. He is scheduled to discuss organisational issues as well as government functions in Sikkim. "India is organizing the G20 summit under the leadership of the honorable Prime Minister. It is happening in every corner of the country.

I am going to monitor the unprecedented work being done there under the leadership of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister of Sikkim. I will meet the party officials. Generally, I will talk to people. One day will be in Gangtok and another day in Soreng during the two-day trip," he added.