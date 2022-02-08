Kolkata: A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday demanding immediate removal of West Bengal governor, Jagdeep Dhankar from his chair. The petitioner, Ramaprasad Sarkar, a Calcutta High Court lawyer by profession has argued that since the governor’s actions violate the constitutional norms, he should be removed from his chair.

The petitioner has also argued that the governor’s actions and speeches had been contrary to the federal structure of the country. He also argued that the governor was acting like a spokesman of a particular party. The petitioner said that he has already written to the Indian president, Ramnath Kovind and the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah raising the same demand. However, he had not received any reply on this count and hence he has been compelled to approach the court.

Also Read: Gas chamber remark fallout: Mamata blocks Governor Dhankar on Twitter

In his petition, the petitioner said that the court should immediately direct the governor to refrain from making comments that do not suit his position and chair. The petitioner also requested the court to direct the governor to refrain from any action that goes against the federal structure of the country. Or else the governor should be replaced, the petitioner has argued in his petition. The petition might be heard any day this week.

Trinamool Congress had long been complaining that Dhankar was operating as an observer from BJP occupying the chair of the governor. Dhankar took over as the governor of West Bengal on July 30, 2019. Since then, Trinamool Congress has alleged, the governor had always tried to tinker with the administrative authority of the state government. Veteran Trinamool Congress MP, Saugata Roy had recently been vocal in the Parliament demanding removal of Dhankar from his chair.