Polba (West Bengal): Peacocks are on the verge of extinction mainly due to poaching and lack of food. Hundreds of peacocks roam in several villages of Hooghly's Polba. People here know Sugandha and Rajhat gram panchayats as 'Peacock villages'. But due to government apathy the national bird is dying, complained locals.

Many people come from far and wide to see peacocks in these villages. The villagers demand that the government protect them as it's a national bird. Though they appealed to the administration many times, but in vain. However, due to the efforts of some kind-hearted people and villagers, peacock food and treatment are being arranged, but even that is not enough.

Between Kunti and Saraswati rivers, peacocks roam freely, including Sugandha gram panchayat and Rajhat gram panchayat, Gandhigram, Chakpara, Chautara, Saheb Bagan, Jhapandanga. They roam freely in mango orchards, but they have been deprived of food and the poachers are stealing peacocks and eggs in the guise of tourists.

In Gandhi village, Upen Kalla's family takes care of peacocks. They collect wheat from different places and provide food for peacocks till now. "My family and I have been taking care of peacocks for a long time. I approached many people for wheat during the Covid period. Nowadays, it is getting more and more difficult to collect wheat. I have visited various government offices, but found no solution and it is known to everyone. If the government is neglecting the national bird and their existence is at risk. In the coming days, if the peacocks are not protected, they will vanish," Upen Kalla told ETV Bharat.