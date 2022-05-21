Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday filed a fresh FIR against five of the former top West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) officials. All among the group, significantly, were part of the screening committee appointed by Chatterjee during his stint as Education Minister.

The five individuals are former WBSSC advisor S.P. Sinha, ex-chairman Soumitra Sarkar, former president Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay, ex-secretary A.K. Saha, and erstwhile programmer Samarjit Acharya. Sinha, perceived by the CBI to be one most important operators in the entire irregularity, has been grilled by the probe agency several times.

As per information, several other sources of information, such as bank account details, property details, and information about family members are currently being combed by the central agency. It is learned that the concerned FIR also details roles played by each of these five persons in the alleged SSC teacher recruitment scam. Meanwhile, the agency has also taken the decision to again interrogate Chatterjee next week.

The former Education minister was last grilled by CBI on May 18 for four hours in its Nizam Palace office in Kolkata. On the condition of anonymity, a CBI official revealed that Chatterjee was not himself aware of alleged merit list fudging practices of the committee he appointed. "Interestingly, the screening committee was constituted by Chatterjee himself as the-then education minister. So, his ignorance about the day-to-day functioning of the committee, as claimed by him, is something which is not really conceivable," the official said.

(With agency inputs)